iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0539 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

SUSC opened at $26.41 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $27.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13.

Dividend History for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

