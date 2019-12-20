iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1389 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

BATS:GHYG opened at $49.76 on Friday. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92.

