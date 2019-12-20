iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDL opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $25.97.

Dividend History for iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

