iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.34

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3363 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $127.70 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.79 and a 52 week high of $129.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.97.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Dividend History for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

