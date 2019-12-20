iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0206 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $26.31.

