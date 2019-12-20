iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of IBML stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

Dividend History for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

