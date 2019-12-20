iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0191 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

BATS IAGG opened at $54.86 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06.

Dividend History for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

