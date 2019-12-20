iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of IBDT opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $28.32.

Dividend History for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

