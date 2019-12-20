iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

IBDQ opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

