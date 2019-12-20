iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDC opened at $26.03 on Friday. iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Dividend History for iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC)

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.34
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.34
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03
iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02
iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend
iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07
iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report