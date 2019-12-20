iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDC opened at $26.03 on Friday. iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08.

