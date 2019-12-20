iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1677 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $66.62 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $68.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.27.

Dividend History for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

