iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $37.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.