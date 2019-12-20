NOIA Network Price Down 5.6% This Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $539,549.00 and $37,590.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.14 or 0.06428339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029924 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001467 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000313 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,228,338 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NOIAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.