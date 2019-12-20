HTMLCOIN Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,273.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $28,273.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Fatbtc, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 199.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00063049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00059066 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00607184 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00240740 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004889 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00087175 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005463 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HTMLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.