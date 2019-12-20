Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $15.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Clearway Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Clearway Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

CWEN opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.35). Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. 33.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

