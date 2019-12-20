Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Receives $11.19 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMV. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on IMV in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get IMV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IMV opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. IMV has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMV by 9.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IMV by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMV in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in IMV by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IMV by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.