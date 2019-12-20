Analysts Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $349,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $429,000. State Street Corp grew its position in CVB Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,791 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 216,864 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVBF opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

