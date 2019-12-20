Brokerages Set Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Target Price at $18.00

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $408.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Margaret K. Dorman purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,079,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,551,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 56.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 481,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 254,295 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,228,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,103,000.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.