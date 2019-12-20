IDEX (IDEX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,387.00

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. IDEX has a market cap of $4.68 million and $1,387.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.01234242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120286 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,964,115 tokens. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

