$0.21 EPS Expected for THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for THL Credit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.20. THL Credit posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover THL Credit.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 55.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCRD shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, THL Credit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRD opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. THL Credit has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $196.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRD. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in THL Credit by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 14.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of THL Credit by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

