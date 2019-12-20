Snovian.Space Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded up 237.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded 227.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Snovian.Space token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. Snovian.Space has a market cap of $876,793.00 and $199.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Snovian.Space alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.14 or 0.06428339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029924 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001467 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space (CRYPTO:SNOV) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 390,126,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,092,309 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico . The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snovian.Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snovian.Space and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.