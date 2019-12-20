AmonD Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. AmonD has a total market cap of $896,862.00 and $117,077.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, CPDAX, BitMart and OKEx Korea. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.01234242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120286 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,325,599 tokens. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

AmonD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Hanbitco, OKEx Korea and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

