Analysts Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Price Target at $68.67

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 28,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.