Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FARM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Farmer Bros from $21.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Farmer Bros from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farmer Bros presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Farmer Bros stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $252.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.29. Farmer Bros has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $26.25.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Farmer Bros by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 22.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Farmer Bros by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Farmer Bros by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

