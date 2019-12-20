Brokerages Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price at $169.00

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $155.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $149.50 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.57 and a 200-day moving average of $163.90.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $3,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,233,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,605.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

