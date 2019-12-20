GAPS (GAP) Price Reaches $6.28 on Major Exchanges

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for $6.28 or 0.00087175 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. In the last week, GAPS has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. GAPS has a market capitalization of $62.82 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00059066 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000855 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00060693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,192.47 or 0.99905857 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 73.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000431 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

