Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Gladstone Commercial also posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.18 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $691.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 16.37 and a quick ratio of 16.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

