Absolute (ABS) Price Tops $0.0022

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $28,073.00 and $2,371.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Absolute has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00063049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00059066 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00607184 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00240740 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004889 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00087175 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005463 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

