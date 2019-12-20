ValuEngine Downgrades Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Buy

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EIGR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Gilford Securities started coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “average” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $324.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.06. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 72,102 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

