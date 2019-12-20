Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA)

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NYSE:HTA opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.26. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 351.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,737 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 45.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,001,000 after acquiring an additional 883,572 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,669,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 687,259 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Analyst Recommendations for Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ValuEngine Downgrades Eiger Biopharmaceuticals to Buy
ValuEngine Downgrades Eiger Biopharmaceuticals to Buy
Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Healthcare Trust Of America
Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Healthcare Trust Of America
Warburg Research Analysts Give SAP a €145.00 Price Target
Warburg Research Analysts Give SAP a €145.00 Price Target
Nestlé Given a CHF 118 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts
Nestlé Given a CHF 118 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts
Arvinas Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald
Arvinas Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald
Sanderson Farms’ Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays
Sanderson Farms’ Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report