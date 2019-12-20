Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NYSE:HTA opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.26. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 351.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,737 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 45.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,001,000 after acquiring an additional 883,572 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,669,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 687,259 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

