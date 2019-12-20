Warburg Research Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €145.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective from Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Independent Research set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €129.80 ($150.93).

ETR SAP opened at €120.52 ($140.14) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €122.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €114.92. The stock has a market cap of $146.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.47. SAP has a 12-month low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 12-month high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

