Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 118 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) received a CHF 118 price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a CHF 109 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 92 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 111.73.

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

