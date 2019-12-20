Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $42.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARVN. ValuEngine downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,001. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.73. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $218,600.00. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $818,600 in the last three months. 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 148,100.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 276.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

