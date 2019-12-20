Sanderson Farms’ (SAFM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAFM. Bank of America raised Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $171.74 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $93.98 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.23). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanderson Farms news, COO Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $1,551,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,261,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 711.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 441.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 44.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at $92,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

