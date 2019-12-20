Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €15.50 ($18.02) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENGI. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.18 ($18.81).

Shares of ENGI opened at €14.67 ($17.06) on Friday. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.63). The company’s fifty day moving average is €14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.99.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

