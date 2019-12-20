Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Research Coverage Started at Siebert Williams Shank

Stock analysts at Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Williams Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $13.18 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $96,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 937,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 637,242 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 391.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 757,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 603,329 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,911,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,147,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

