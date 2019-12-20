Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 228.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIVX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livexlive Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

LIVX opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. Livexlive Media has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $7.23.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 501.10% and a negative net margin of 101.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Livexlive Media by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Livexlive Media by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Livexlive Media by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Livexlive Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

