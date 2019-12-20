Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 228.28% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIVX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livexlive Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.
LIVX opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. Livexlive Media has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $7.23.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Livexlive Media by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Livexlive Media by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Livexlive Media by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Livexlive Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Livexlive Media
LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.
