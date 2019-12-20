National Health Investors’ (NHI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.
NHI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.
NHI opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 14.11 and a quick ratio of 14.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $73.35 and a 1 year high of $86.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.24.
In other news, Director James R. Jobe sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $74,907.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,087.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6,428.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,582,000 after buying an additional 549,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 30.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,271 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 9.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,040,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,201,000 after acquiring an additional 87,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $6,780,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Health Investors Company Profile
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
