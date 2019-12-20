National Health Investors’ (NHI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

NHI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

NHI opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 14.11 and a quick ratio of 14.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $73.35 and a 1 year high of $86.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.24.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Jobe sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $74,907.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,087.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6,428.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,582,000 after buying an additional 549,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 30.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,271 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 9.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,040,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,201,000 after acquiring an additional 87,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $6,780,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

