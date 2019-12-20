Craig Hallum Increases The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Price Target to $13.00

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) had its target price upped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RUBI. Stephens started coverage on The Rubicon Project in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NYSE RUBI opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. The Rubicon Project has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, CAO Blima Tuller sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $93,640.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,607.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,222,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,463,050.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 167,709 shares of company stock worth $1,291,397 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 15.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

