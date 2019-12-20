Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Scholastic updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Scholastic stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.80. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $43.87.

Get Scholastic alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.