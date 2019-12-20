Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

Accenture stock opened at $208.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.92. Accenture has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $208.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.65.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $2,406,728.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

