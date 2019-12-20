FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.25-11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.03. FedEx also updated its FY20 guidance to $10.25-11.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $147.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.64. FedEx has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

