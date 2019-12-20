FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.25-11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.02. FedEx also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 10.25-11.50 EPS.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered FedEx to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.88.

FDX stock opened at $147.02 on Friday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Earnings History and Estimates for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Scholastic Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS
Scholastic Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS
Accenture Posts Earnings Results
Accenture Posts Earnings Results
FedEx Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance
FedEx Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance
FedEx Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance
FedEx Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance
Calavo Growers Issues Quarterly Earnings Results
Calavo Growers Issues Quarterly Earnings Results
Insider Buying: Ballantyne Strong Inc Director Buys 3,782 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Ballantyne Strong Inc Director Buys 3,782 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report