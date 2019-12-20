FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.25-11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.02. FedEx also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 10.25-11.50 EPS.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered FedEx to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.88.

FDX stock opened at $147.02 on Friday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

