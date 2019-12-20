Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $91.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $100.58. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.23.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $94,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

