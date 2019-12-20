Armament & Surveillance Tec Ea Acquires 316,146 Shares of American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Stock

American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) insider Armament & Surveillance Tec Ea bought 316,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $15,807.30.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADFS opened at $0.05 on Friday. American Defense Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
American Defense Systems Company Profile
