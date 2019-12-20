David M. Mcguire Sells 650 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) President David M. Mcguire sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $14,976.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 157,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:STXB opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $373.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of -0.13. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 986,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 34.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 168,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 307,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on STXB. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

