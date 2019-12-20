Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) CFO Sells $13,720.00 in Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $13,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,497.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $27.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 202.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 584.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMMF. BidaskClub raised Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.