Reshape Lifesciences Inc (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Major Shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund Buys 3,000 Shares

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (OTCMKTS:RSLS) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 2,523 shares of Reshape Lifesciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $13,750.35.

Shares of RSLS stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Reshape Lifesciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

