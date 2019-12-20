Insider Selling: Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Jean Martineau sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$11,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 813,546 shares in the company, valued at C$1,431,840.96.

Jean Martineau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dynacor Gold Mines alerts:

On Thursday, December 12th, Jean Martineau acquired 1,700 shares of Dynacor Gold Mines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$2,890.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jean Martineau acquired 3,300 shares of Dynacor Gold Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,610.00.

DNG opened at C$1.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36. Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.50 and a twelve month high of C$2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is an increase from Dynacor Gold Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 9,756 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.