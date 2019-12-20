Insider Selling: Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Director Sells $20,739.64 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Director William P. Wall sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $20,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,987.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.70. Haynes International, Inc. has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAYN shares. BidaskClub raised Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Haynes International by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

